Two central Victorian men to face court following Woodend hooning incident

Two men have been charged after police responded to an alleged hoon driving incident in Woodend over the weekend.
Police received reports of two utilities doing burnouts in High Street at around 11.45pm on Friday, July 15.
Officers discovered a large amount of tyre marks on the road and locate two vehicles matching the description nearby.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 19-year-old Lancefield man, returned an evidentiary breath test of 0.132 and was subsequently charged with exceed prescribed concentration of alcohol.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 20-year-old Newham man, was found to be unlicensed and subsequently charged with unlicenced driving.
Investigations into the conduct of their driving remain ongoing and investigators expect to lay further charges.
The men will face Kyneton Magistrates' Court at a later date.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
