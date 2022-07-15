Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Strathallan early on Friday afternoon.
It is understood a silver Toyota Yaris was travelling along Anderson Road when it crashed into a pole at around 2.30pm.
The female driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
