Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Police investigate fatal crash after car hits pole at Strathallan, near Echuca

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 15 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: FILE

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Strathallan early on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.