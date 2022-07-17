Herbert's major confidence grows after strong finish to Open Championship

Bendigo's Lucas Herbert secured his second top-15 finish in a major this year after shooting a fine five-under par 67 in the final round of The Open Championship at St Andrews.
Herbert finished tied for 15th at 10-under par - 10 shots behind winner and fellow Aussie, Cameron Smith.
After a tied 13th finish at the US PGA Championship earlier in the year, Herbert had every right to feel satisfied with another encouraging performance in a major.
"It was good to get another good result,'' Herbert said.
"Obviously it wasn't quite my week to get up there somewhere near having a win. I thought I was good enough to be able to do that, but played pretty solid golf.
"Played nice golf down the stretch. I was happy with the shots I was able to hit down the stretch. That was pretty satisfying.
"I'm starting to feel like I'm just starting to find my feet in the majors now.
"I'm feeling a bit more comfortable coming down the stretch. Not necessarily with a chance to win, but at least a chance to place up there pretty highly and get a good result. And I felt good about my game."
Herbert played the US Masters at Augusta for the first time this year, which was special.
However, he said playing The Open Championship at the home of golf was on another level.
"That walk we just did up 18 was very, very cool,'' he said after he and playing partner Xander Schauffele received a rousing reception from the big crowd.
"It's pretty hard to top that one, I think. Even Augusta, I think, is going to struggle to top that.
"An Open Championship is very special, but an Open Championship at St Andrews, especially with the golf course playing the way it was. It was a proper test of golf out there."
The tied 15th finish helped Herbert's cause to earn selection in the International team for this year's Presidents Cup.
Leading into The Open, Herbert was ranked 20th on the International team standings.
The top eight players at the completion of next month's BMW Championship earn automatic selection, with captain Trevor Immelman to select the final four players on the squad of 12 to play the United States at Quail Hollow in late September.
"I'd be surprised if I got a pick as a first timer,'' Herbert said.
"Who knows? There's a bit of time left. (Fedex Cup) Play-offs are still to come.
"I don't know when the cutoff is, but if I can play some good golf, get myself in there with a chance to make that team, I'd love to play."
Herbert will take a short break from the game before the start of next month's Fedex Cup play-offs.
