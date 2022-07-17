Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Herbert's major confidence grows after strong finish to Open Championship

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 18 2022 - 4:28am, first published July 17 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG TIME: Lucas Herbert has some wonderful memories to take away from the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Bendigo's Lucas Herbert secured his second top-15 finish in a major this year after shooting a fine five-under par 67 in the final round of The Open Championship at St Andrews.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.