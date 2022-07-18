Bendigo Advertiser
First trains roll in to new Huntly and Raywood stations

Neve Brissenden
Neve Brissenden
Updated July 18 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:30am
ON TRACK: Premier Daniel Andrews and Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan visited Huntly station in early June to mark its completion. Picture: DARREN HOWE

IT was full steam ahead for the new Bendigo and Echuca V/Line network over the weekend, as the first train in almost 70 years rolled through the newly upgraded Huntly station on Saturday, followed by the first train in 40 years rolling through Raywood station on Sunday.

