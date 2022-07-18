First trains roll in to new Huntly and Raywood stations

IT was full steam ahead for the new Bendigo and Echuca V/Line network over the weekend, as the first train in almost 70 years rolled through the newly upgraded Huntly station on Saturday, followed by the first train in 40 years rolling through Raywood station on Sunday.
The new stations form part of a $49.6 million state government investment in Bendigo Metro 3 - an initiative aimed to better connect regional areas through rail.
The government said the growing suburbs of Huntly and Raywood will now be better connected to the rail network, including Goornong station which opened in December 2021 after almost 43 years without train services.
Finishing touches completed at Huntly and Raywood in the past month include installing platform handrails and fencing, line-marking, landscaping, and site clean-up works.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said the new trains were an investment in the future of the regional areas.
"This is a historic day - decades after trains last departed Huntly and Raywood, we're proud to bring services back to these growing communities," she said.
"Thanks to our huge investment in Victoria's rail network, kids growing up in Huntly and Raywood will be able to hop on a train at their local station and get to Bendigo, Melbourne and, via Melbourne Airport Rail, the rest of the world."
The opening of the stations follows Premier Daniel Andrews visit to Bendigo in June, where he stressed the state government's investment in the Victorian rail network would cater for the state's growing regional population.
"It's important to see our regional train network as not just about getting people into Melbourne for the start of a working day, it's about connecting country communities with each other, with their capital city and with the rest of the world," the premier told media at the time.
Timetables for the new stations are now available at vline.com.au, ptv.vic.gov.au and the PTV journey planner app.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
