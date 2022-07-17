BFNL: Storm star to miss clash of the titans, Bulldogs cruise past Pies

NEXT week's BFNL blockbuster between top two teams Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye has been robbed of one of its main attractions.
Strathfieldsaye star Kal Geary injured his hamstring in the third quarter of the Storm's 26.12 (168) to 4.3 (27) win over Castlemaine on Saturday.
Advertisement
Playing his 100th senior game, Geary had kicked three goals before limping off late in the third quarter with his second hamstring injury in the space of six matches.
"Kal will miss next week, which is a bit of a downer for him,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"He thinks it's not a serious one, but he'll miss a couple of weeks minimum."
Lachlan Sharp kicked eight goals for the Storm, while midfielders Jake Moorhead, Daniel Clohesy and Riley Wilson impressed in the big win.
"I thought we were pretty good and I thought Castlemaine were okay in patches with the way they used the ball and put pressure on," Wilson said.
Brodie Byrne, who played on Sharp, was named best for the Pies ahead of consistent midfielder Tommy Horne and Pioneers' player Michael Kiraly.
Gisborne warmed up for the Storm's visit by thrashing Maryborough 26.24 (180) to 1.2 (8).
Maryborough's injury and illness crisis forced the reserves game to be cancelled because of a lack of numbers. Senior coach Rick Andrews pulled on the boots for the Pies.
"We got through the game without any injuries which was the most important thing,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"The scoreboard shows it was an easy game, but in reality it wasn't.
"They came out firing and kicked the first goal of the game and it was a grind for us.
"We did what we had to do and we move on to Strathfieldsaye now."
Midfielder Flynn Lakey continued his great form for the Bulldogs, while Scott Walsh and skipper Pat McKenna kicked five goals each.
Thomas Gardam, Coby Perry and Aidan Hare were best for Maryborough.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.