BFNL: Storm star to miss clash of the titans, Bulldogs cruise past Pies

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 17 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:30am
Kallen Geary's unlucky run with injuries continued on Saturday. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

NEXT week's BFNL blockbuster between top two teams Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye has been robbed of one of its main attractions.

