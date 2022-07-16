Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL: Second-term onslaught sets up Dragons' 63-point win over Roos

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 16 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 9:51am
SPREADING THE LOAD: Jeremy Rodi and Lachlan Zimmer were among 12 goalkickers for Sandhurst in Saturday's 63-point win over Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park. The Dragons returned to the winner's list following two losses in a row.

