SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Sandhurst 18.11 (119) def Kangaroo Flat 8.8 (56)
South Bendigo 11.8 (74) def Kyneton 7.13 (55)
Strathfieldsaye 26.12 (168) def Castlemaine 4.3 (27)
Gisborne 26.24 (150) def Maryborough 1.2 (8)
Eaglehawk 12.12 (84) def Golden Square 12.5 (77)
LBU 13.16 (94) def Mount Pleasant 9.17 (71)
Heathcote 16.12 (108) def Elmore 11.12 (78)
North Bendigo 15.12 (102) def Huntly 5.10 (40)
Colbinabbin 18.10 (118) def Leitchville-Gunbower 12.6 (78)
Marong 34.14 (218) def Newbridge 3.1 (19) - Brandyn Grenfell 15 goals, brought up century in first quarter
Pyramid Hill 14.20 (104) def Maiden Gully YCW 5.1 (31)
Mitiamo 16.22 (118) def Inglewood 6.6 (42)
Bridgewater def Calivil United
Donald 21.17 (143) def Wycheproof-Narraport 8.8 (56)
Birchip-Watchem 29.27 (201) def Charlton 1.0 (6)
Sea Lake Nandaly 19.16 (130) def St Arnaud 4.3 (27)
Wedderburn 11.11 (77) def Boort 10.6 (66)
Trentham 23.23 (161) def Avoca 5.5 (35)
Natte Bealiba 9.11 (65) def Carisbrook 9.7 (61)
Talbot 12.8 (80) def Lexton 4.15 (39)
Navarre 14.10 (94) def Harcourt 12.9 (81)
Dunolly 24.17 (161) def Campbells Creek 6.3 (39)
A GRADE: South Bendigo 50 def Kyneton 44, Castlemaine 9 def Strathfieldsaye 46, Eaglehawk 51 def Golden Square 28, Gisborne 59 def Maryborough 23, Kangaroo Flat 66 def Sandhurst 49.
A RESERVE: Castlemaine 46 def Strathfieldsaye 36, South Bendigo 43 def Kyneton 18, Eaglehawk 31 def Golden Square 21, Kangaroo Flat 41 dr Sandhurst 41.
B GRADE: South Bendigo 51 def Kyneton 34, Strathfieldsaye 48 def Castlemaine 19, Golden Square 41 dr Eaglehawk 41, Sandhurst 47 def Kangaroo Flat 46, Gisborne 49 def Maryborough 20.
B RESERVE: Eaglehawk 53 def Golden Square 14, Sandhurst 50 def Kangaroo Flat 47, Gisborne 50 def Maryborough 32, South Bendigo 56 def Kyneton 19, Strathfieldsaye 44 def Castlemaine 38.
17-UNDER: Kangaroo Flat 38 def Sandhurst 29, Golden Square 35 dr Eaglehawk 35, Gisborne 56 def Maryborough 28, Strathfieldsaye 29 dr Castlemaine 29, South Bendigo 70 def Kyneton 11.
A GRADE: North Bendigo 39 def Huntly 38, Leitchville-Gunbower 50 def Colbinabbin 42, Mount Pleasant 57 def LBU 38, Elmore 55 def Heathcote 46.
A RESERVE: Huntly 50 def North Bendigo 38, Colbinabbin 57 def Leitchville-Gunbower 40, Mount Pleasant 51 def LBU 28, Elmore 67 def Heathcote 20.
B GRADE: Huntly 62 def North Bendigo 24, Leitchville-Gunbower 42 def Colbinabbin 39, Mount Pleasant 44 def LBU 38, Elmore 62 def Heathcote 16.
B RESERVE: Huntly 57 def North Bendigo 7, Leitchville-Gunbower 64 def Colbinabbin 29, Mount Pleasant 54 def LBU 28, Elmore 63 def Heathcote 20.
UNDER-17: Heathcote 24 def Elmore 23, LBU 47 def Mount Pleasant 41, Huntly 43 def North Bendigo 36, Leitchville-Gunbower 49 def Colbinabbin 29.
UNDER-15: Elmore 61 def Heathcote 11, North Bendigo 31 def Huntly 25, Leitchville-Gunbower 28 def Colbinabbin 20, LBU 52 def Mount Pleasant 29.
UNDER-13: Heathcote 26 dr Elmore 26, Huntly 42 def North Bendigo 5, Leitchville-Gunbower 37 def Colbinabbin 4, LBU 54 def Mount Pleasant 2.
A GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 57 def Pyramid Hill 31, Bridgewater 40 def Calivil United 34, Marong 48 def Newbridge 38.
B GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 55 def Pyramid Hill 26, Newbridge 55 def Marong 49, Mitiamo 49 def Inglewood 44, Bridgewater 48 def Calivil United 38.
C GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 44 def Pyramid Hill 31, Marong 42 def Newbridge 35, Inglewood 56 def Mitiamo 41, Bridgewater 57 def Calivil United 33.
C RESERVE: Maiden Gully YCW 57 def Pyramid Hill 10, Marong 41 def Newbridge 28, Mitiamo 39 def Inglewood 33, Bridgewater 46 def Calivil United 33.
17-UNDER: Bridgewater 36 def Calivil United 30, Newbridge 52 def Marong 35.
15-UNDER: Inglewood 50 def Mitiamo 21, Calivil United 43 def Bridgewater 22, Pyramid Hill 43 def Maiden Gully YCW 42.
13-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 22 def Maiden Gully YCW 13, Calivil United 41 def Bridgewater 9, Mitiamo 34 def Inglewood 10.
A GRADE: Donald 48 def Wycheproof-Narraport 46, Charlton 33 def Birchip-Watchem 20, Sea Lake Nandaly 61 def St Arnaud 31, Wedderburn 50 def Boort 38.
B GRADE: Donald 63 def Wycheproof-Narraport 33, Charlton 38 def Birchip-Watchem 28, Sea Lake Nandaly 66 def St Arnaud 24, Wedderburn 47 def Boort 27.
C GRADE: Donald 55 def Wycheproof-Narraport 28, Birchip-Watchem 61 def Charlton 14, Sea Lake Nandaly 85 def St Arnaud 10, Wedderburn 42 def Boort 20.
17-UNDER A: Wycheproof-Narraport 26 def Donald 24, Birchip-Watchem 45 def Charlton 10.
17-UNDER B: Sea Lake Nandaly 18 def St Arnaud 10.
14-UNDER: Wycheproof-Narraport 31 def Donald 5, Birchip-Watchem 31 def Charlton 4, St Arnaud 33 def Sea Lake Nandaly 13, Wedderburn 24 def Boort 23.
