AN inquest into the disappearance of a missing Pyramid Hill woman has heard how the police investigation sent ripples through the nearby community of Gunbower.
Coroner Katherine Lorenz is examining Krystal Fraser's suspected death, after she was last seen on June 20, 2009.
Advertisement
Nobody has been charged with being involved in Ms Fraser's disappearance.
More news: Bendigo Health struggles to meet demand
The inquest was told on Friday that many people in the towns of Pyramid Hill and Gunbower were questioned by local and federal police over her whereabouts.
There were serious concerns for her welfare as she was heavily pregnant when she vanished and she also had an intellectual disability.
The coroner was told that a now deceased abattoir driver, Steve Jones, was badly rattled by Ms Fraser's disappearance.
His daughter Shannon Connolly, his former wife Denise Jones and friend Susan McGillivray all testified that he was a person who strongly disliked violence against women.
Ms Jones said her husband felt he had been "dragged into" the police investigation because he was a close friend of a man who had been involved with Ms Fraser.
"Steve and (the man) were at the Shamrock Hotel in Echuca when police had come and took them to the police station," she said.
After the two men gave statements to homicide detectives, the friend told Mr Jones that he had been having an affair with Ms Fraser for years.
"It all came out," Ms Jones said.
"It was the end of the friendship. He was gutted because he just couldn't believe that he was getting interviewed for something like this.
"He could not believe what he was hearing - because nobody knew about it. They had been friends for so many years and he just thought he'd lost all trust in (his friend)."
Ms Connolly said she had overheard her father arguing with his friend about Ms Fraser. She said the two men often talked in front of her as though she wasn't there.
Her dad had owned a small piggery and on three or four occasions he and his friend had been talking about Ms Fraser.
"(Dad's friend) believed the child to be his and said words to the effect that 'she wouldn't get rid of it'," Ms Connolly said.
"He thought it was his baby... and that if she didn't get rid of the baby he would get rid of her... and feed her to the pigs."
Ms Connolly said her father erupted in anger and said "don't be f...ing stupid - that's a woman and a child you are talking about".
Advertisement
Susan McGillivray said Mr Jones once handed her a note and asked her to witness it. It was about his conversations with police.
He later tried to hand her a bag with a woman's shirt that he said belonged to Ms Fraser and had "stab holes" in it.
"I just didn't want to believe that. I said 'it looks like a greasy old rag' and I wished I had taken the bag but I didn't. I thought: what am I getting involved in here? It frightened me."
The inquest will continue on Monday.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.