Laugher fires with seven winners at Mildura

NO STRANGER to success at Mildura, Bendigo reinsman Jack Laugher enjoyed a red letter night at the City Oval Paceway on Friday.
On a night marred by a horrific fall early on the card, the 23-year-old landed an astonishing seven winners, including the first four on the 11-race program.
It was a career-best and continued a big few days for the talented former Tasmanian, who started the night on 82 winners for the season.
Back in the sulky for the first time in 21 days the previous night at Kilmore, Laugher celebrated his return with a double with a pair of wins aboard the Julie Douglas-trained duo Write About Angus and Mighty Flying Art.
He carried that form into Friday night, striking early with a victory on the Douglas-trained pacing gelding Gojoe in the opening race.
The second event was declared a no-race after a nasty fall involving several horses left two drivers hospitalised and two others requiring medical attention on-course.
Bendigo's Alex Ashwood (suspected facial fractures and broken hand) and David Smith were hospitalised, while Charlton's Ryan Sanderson and Aaron Dunn were cleared of serious injury.
All four drivers were stood down from driving for the remainder of the meeting, while all horses were cleared of serious injury.
After a nearly one-hour delay, Laugher took up from where he left off by steering the Ashwood-trained Sunshine Warrior to victory in the three-year-old pace.
A 15th career win at career start number 122 for the Douglas-trained Ozzie Battler gave Laugher three straight before he made it four in a row aboard Gauci for Shelbourne trainer Kate Hargreaves.
Laugher had to settle for minor placings in his next two drives on Hesastar (Andrew Vozlic) and Yoursnmine (Reece Moore), but found himself back in the winner's stall after an impressive win by Amillion Promises in the four-year-old pace.
It was the third winner of the night for the Strathfieldsaye-based Douglas stable, which is the first in Victoria to pass the 100-mark win this season.
Laugher continued his roll by steering the Reece Moore-trained eight-year-old White Star Village to victory in the NR up to 42 pace.
Success on the stable newcomer Rockybomba gave Laugher his seventh for the night and the Douglas stable its fourth in a dominant performance
Merbein South trainer-driver Luke Watson was the only other participant to finish with multiple winners on Friday, ending the night with a double.
Laugher's seven-win haul added to a growing list of accomplishments this season, highlighted by his maiden Group 1 success with Mister Hunter in the $150,000 APG Vic Gold Bullion 2YO Colts and Geldings Final in May.
Laugher is on track to defend the Mildura Harness Racing Club driver of the year title he won last year.
Sixty-nine of his career-high 195 wins last season were recorded at the City Oval Paceway.
His last appearance at Mildura on June 17 produced a double, including more success with Ozzie Battler.
