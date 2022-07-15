Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Laugher fires with seven winners at Mildura

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 16 2022 - 12:51am, first published July 15 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Midura's City Oval Paceway continues to be a happy hunting ground for Bendigo's Jack Laugher. File picture: CHARLI MASOTTI PHOTOGRAPHY

NO STRANGER to success at Mildura, Bendigo reinsman Jack Laugher enjoyed a red letter night at the City Oval Paceway on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.