Abby Sanderson adds to momentum with 'gotcha' moment

TALENTED Charlton youngster Abby Sanderson didn't exactly waste time on her way to scoring her first metropolitan driving win, with the big moment arriving earlier this month.
Her second came seemingly in the blinking of an eye.
Sanderson coolly notched up metro win number two with a polished performance in the sulky aboard Ozzie Playboy at Cranbourne last Saturday night.
It came hot on the heels of her maiden metro success the previous week at Shepparton on Mighty Flying Art.
While the first is always special, the 17-year-old's second is likely to prove equally as unforgettable on account of who she beat.
Beautifully positioned behind the leader on the turn, Sanderson on Ozzie Playboy was able to overhaul older brother Ryan, who was attempting an all-the-way win aboard the Geoff Webster-trained Cobber, in the shadows of the past.
Abby was quick to let her sibling know she had his measure, letting cry with a 'gotcha' as they hit the line.
"That's the most exciting part (of the win), getting one over Ryan," she said with more than a hint of a chuckle.
"I did say to him, 'gotcha', because one day at Echuca it was, I was on Shaken Sands and he was on my horse Timely Sovereign and I came last and he came second last, and when we hit the line he said, 'gotcha'.
"So now I always say it to him when I beat him."
It was not the first time Abby has earned bragging rights over her brother, who is enjoying a stellar 2022 season with 56 wins, in a one-two finish for the siblings.
She doubts it will be last, but is forever prepared to cop something in return should Ryan snatch the honours next time around.
Sanderson preserved a perfect record aboard Ozzie Playboy, who is trained at Strathfieldsaye by Julie Douglas.
Her two drives behind the four-year-old son of Pet Rock and the mare Smooth Felicity have resulted in wins, the first coming at Mildura on January 26 this year.
"He's been very good to me," said Sanderson, who notched up her 10th win of the season and 15th of her career, which only kicked off in June last year.
"I've had a bit of luck ... I've been getting on the right horses at the right moment.
"I'm getting a lot of opportunities from not only the Douglases, but dad (Shane) and other stables too.
"Ellen (Tormey) is obviously the main driver for the Douglases at the moment with Jack (Laugher) out, but I'm picking up a few drives for them and getting a claim for them."
Sanderson has every reason to feel proud of her progress so far, managing to tick off some important personal accomplishments in quick time.
Her first career win came in only her third race drive at Maryborough on the Laura Crossland-trained Cool Rocking Daddy, 10 days after being granted her licence.
Metro win number one took just 12 months, with her second coming seven days later.
Some prominent wins and increasing opportunities for the teenager and plenty of success in the sulky for her brother have all added to the Sanderson family's smooth transition to life at Charlton, after moving from their former home at Menangle in New South Wales about 16 months ago.
Abby for one has relished the move.
"I love it, the last 12 months have been really good," she said.
"Everyone in harness racing has been so nice - it's a real community.
"Hopefully I'll be involved with the horses as long as I can.
"Dad and mum (Naomi) are doing a good job with their horses at the moment. They are back on track and going well."
Meanwhile, a model of consistency for Julie and Glenn Douglas, Ozzie Playboy won for the 10th time in 79 starts on Saturday night.
Six of those wins have come in 24 starts this season, with his career earnings now standing at $115,945.
He has finished top-three in his races a remarkable 40 times.
