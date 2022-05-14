Bendigo Advertiser

Laugher lands first Group 1 with last-to-first drive

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 14 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 11:30am
Jack Laugher steers Mister Hunter to victory in the $150,000 APG Vic Gold Bullion 2YO Colts and Geldings Final at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night. It was the 23-year-old driver's first Group 1 success. Picture: STUART McCORMICK

STAR young Bendigo-based driver Jack Laugher secured the first Group 1 victory of his blossoming career with a brilliant from last-to-first victory aboard Mister Hunter at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.

