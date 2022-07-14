Campaspe Shire Council will shortly install a further 14 "pay and display" parking meters in a number of locations across Echuca's central business district.
Shire general Manager Community Keith Oberin said the parking meters were being installed to provide consistency across the Echuca CBD.
"Twelve meters will be placed in identified 'gaps' in a number of on-street parking locations and two meters will be placed in the off-street car parks," Mr Oberin said.
"Community feedback has indicated that an additional meter is required in both the Nish Street and High Street car parks, to alleviate the need to park at one end of the car park and then walk back to the meter to pay."
The locations of the additional on-street meters will be:
"All time limits for the locations will remain the same, that is, the on-street areas currently have two-hour limits, and the off-street car parks remain all day parking," Mr Oberin said.
The meters will be installed and operational in late July.
Signs will be erected in the locations to alert motorists of the change.
