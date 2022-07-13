1.30pm
A WOMAN was thrown clear as a car ran over her mobility scooter in Kangaroo Flat on Wednesday.
A 93 year old woman was driving a white hatchback into the centre when the crash occurred, the Bendigo Highway Patrol's Senior Constable Levina Bell said.
Police believe she failed to give way to an 81 year old woman riding a mobility scooter on a pedestrian crossing.
The scooter rider suffered minor cuts and bruising but paramedics took her to Bendigo Hospital as a precaution given her age.
"She'll have a full assessment," Senior Constable Bell said.
"Although it's a low speed crash, it is a very significant one, especially when we start talking about people in their 80s.
"We just heed that everybody is a little more observant."
Earlier
EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a crash outside Lansell Square.
Paramedics appear to be treating at least one person following the crash in the centre's car park.
A small white hatchback appears to be on top of a mobility scooter on a road outside one of the main entrances.
No-one is trapped.
Police and firefighters are on scene.
Part of the car park is closed to traffic but pedestrians can still navigate the area.
More to come.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
