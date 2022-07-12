Similarly to the state wide trend, Greater Bendigo's daily coronavirus infections are on the rise.
The municipality recorded 265 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 65 more than it reported on Tuesday.
These new infections bring the number of active cases in the region to 1305.
Gannawarra Shire's cases have also skyrocketed, according to the Department of Health, reporting 36 additional infections.
Elsewhere in the state, Buloke Shire recorded six new cases while Campaspe Shire noted 62 new infections in the last 24 hours.
Central Goldfields Shire saw 22 new infections and Loddon Shire had 13.
The Macedon Ranges (74) and Mount Alexander Shire (52) also recorded new infections overnight.
Victoria's daily coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket for the second day in a row.
The state reported 11,176 new infections on Wednesday, 549 more cases than the Department of Health recorded on Tuesday.
Active cases in Victoria now sit at 58,357.
While the number of daily infections has grown significantly, hospitalisation numbers don't appear to be shifting as dramatically.
According to the Department of Health there are 739 people in hospital, only two more than Tuesday's data, 36 in the ICU and five on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 20 people have died with the virus.
Police believe the reason a truck derailed outside of Goornong early this morning after colliding with a truck.
Emergency crews were called to the Midland Highway, at the Bendigo-Murchison Road, just after 8am.
"The exact circumstances of the collision are unknown and the investigation is ongoing," police said in a statement.
V/Line is cancelling a number of services on the rail line including the 10.21am Epsom service.
"Southern Cross service will not run today due to a vehicle struck by a train. Passengers can board replacement coaches for their journey," it has told commuters.
The Kangaroo Flat Uniting Church has been badly damaged by fire and smoke overnight.
At least some parts of the building have been badly gutted by fire, judging from what can be seen through doors left open by departing firefighters.
Investigators are expected to enter the building later this morning to get a handle on the scope of the damage.
The site remains under police guard and cordoned off.
