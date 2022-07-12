STATE Labor Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan MP has announced Chaulk Studio as the architect for Quarry Hill Primary School's upcoming design works.
The state government has provided $499,637 for the project to replace the existing student amenities block and improve cleanliness and hygiene for students.
Chaulk Studio is based in Healesville and is experienced in a range of educational, workplace, cultural and residential projects including school developments at Frankston Primary School, Seaford Park Primary School, Bonbeach Primary School and Maldon Primary School.
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan's announcement means the $41.8 million minor capital works fund to improve schools across the state will soon benefit Quarry Hill.
"Quarry Hill families are a step closer to getting the great local school facilities their kids need to thrive with the appointment of Chaulk Studio," she said.
"We're making sure that our schools have the best facilities, our classrooms have the best teachers and that every child is given every chance to succeed."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
