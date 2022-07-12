Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo benefits as State Schools' Relief helps fund iPads for non-verbal students

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIRTUAL VOICE: Bendigo Special Developmental School teacher Matt Higgins and student Abhay Jose test out the school's new iPads that will help non-verbal students to communicate in alternative ways. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bendigo's Special Developmental School has welcomed 15 new iPads to help children with communication challenges.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.