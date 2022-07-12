Bendigo's Special Developmental School has welcomed 15 new iPads to help children with communication challenges.
It's all part of a program which will see 423 iPads distributed statewide.
The Victorian not-for-profit State Schools' Relief has partnered with Bank First and the Australian Schools Canteen Association, which has donated $90,000 to get this technology to students - but this is not the first time young people have benefitted.
Bendigo Special Developmental School principal Kirshy McAinch and assistant principal Dehne Anstee are hopeful the assistance tools will open doors to students who otherwise struggle with verbal communication.
"Students themselves, it might be that they have difficulty understanding what is said to them and this supports them understanding what is said to them," Ms McAinch said.
"It might be that they have difficulty sequencing language to be able to express themselves."
Over the last four to five years, the school has received around 50 iPads to help students who don't use verbal language. A speech pathologist or therapist will then individualise the programs on the device to best suit the child.
Mr Anstee described how some programs are based around little flash cards the school uses with the children.
"I guess the goal of that communication is not just to be that base level [which] is that request function, or whether the goal would be just like you and I talking, to and fro," Mr Anstee said.
"Ultimately, students are being a contributor to a conversation, not just it being a tool for a one way method of communication."
State Schools' Relief is a Victorian organisation that provides anonymous assistance through the provision of uniforms, shoes and other essential educational resources, to students who have been identified by teachers and principals as struggling with the impact of material disadvantage.
State Schools' Relief chief executive officer Sue Karzis believes providing nonverbal children with an iPad will enable them to have their own voice.
"The iPads for nonverbal students is one of the most impactful programs that we run at State Schools' Relief; to be able to provide a young person with the means to communicate their wants and needs is transformational," Ms Karzis said.
"iPads give these students a voice, something that many of us take for granted."
Ms McAinch and Mr Anstee said the school was incredibly grateful for the support and innovation to help support students to have a greater access to learning.
"And as it belongs to the child and it goes with them, it helps to strengthen that educational partnership between a parent you know, the home and the school," Mr Anstee said.
"So that's going to help them with home life as well."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
