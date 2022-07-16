Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

National Trust Bendigo calls for Pall Mall rethink inspired by show-stopping View Street revamp

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 16 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALL FOR CHANGE: Peter Cox. Picture: DARREN HOWE

IT IS time to reinvigorate Pall Mall by reviving the spirit that transformed View Street into a tourist Mecca, a heritage advocate says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.