ONE OF Bendigo's mainstay events will finish this year.
The Bendigo Blues and Roots Festival, which began in 2011, will hold it's 10th and final event this November.
Advertisement
Festival founder and director Colin Thompson said the decision to end the festival would give him and the committee a well-deserved break.
"Initially we had planned, in the lead up to what would been the 2020 festival, to take a break for a year - not knowing a pandemic was on way," he said.
Read more:
"Obviously that plan fell through and we kept in mind that when we do run number 10, it will be the last one for at least a year."
The coronavirus pandemic has seen the 10th BBRMF postponed three times with restriction forcing plans for 2020, 2021 and March, 2022, events to be changed.
"We have a lot of effort and time into the (10th) festival," Mr Thompson said . "We came to decision as a core group that we wouldn't be able to proceed after 10.
"We just need to put it in mothballs or put it away indefinitely to let us literally rest.
"I feel like 10 years is great contribution and a wild ride. We have learned heaps and made hundreds of good friends but it's time for me to focus on my kids and take things slowly."
Mr Thompson said despite the help of many volunteers, much of the work came down to him and his partner Amy.
"The amount of work and time involved for myself and (partner) Amy is never going to reduce.
"If we do find way in a few year's time to do the festival as a job - because it is currently a full-time, unpaid job - that is the only chance for it to return on the scope it has been to date."
Read more:
At its peak, the volunteer-run, not-for-profit event hosted more than 180 acts across more than 50 venues in 2017 after starting out with a small event consisting of 17 venues in 2011.
"For an event that some critics said was unsustainable from the get go, 10 years is a good run," Mr Thompson said. "We have proven what a bunch of volunteers can do if they share a single vision.
Advertisement
"I never envisioned 50 plus venues. The highest amount acts was in 2017 when we had 180 acts. That's when we realised that's too big for a volunteer organisation punching above its weight.
"Something else I am proud of is we haven't gone out flogging ourselves or twisting people's arms to get involved. The venues and people always wanted to be involved.
"The beautiful thing is that community-minded venues approached us saying they wanted to be part of this and contribute to Bendigo's social fabric."
Mr Thompson said people had been saddened by the news but were also understanding.
"I have spoken with the major events team at council, who were very understanding and were sad to see it wrapping up," he said.
Advertisement
"The artists I have spoken to are saddened to hear the news but are excited to contribute to the final event - number 10 - in November.
"We will still be looking at other ways to do things as a contribution Bendigo's events calendar without having to run a 50-venue, four-day event with 100 acts."
Among those events will be the Winter Showcase and Fundraiser on July 24 at the Golden Vine as well as the Blues Tram.
"The fundraiser has become an integral part of what we do," Mr Thompson said. "We needed to raise funds off our own bat to show council, sponsors and supporters we were serious and weren't going to sit around with out hand out.
"The final final fundraiser will be bitter-sweet. I'm sure there will be tears shed on the day.
"The goal is to keep the Blues Tram going. It is booked (with acts) to April next year. We will also continue monthly concerts at the Old Church on the Hill and some other partner events.
Advertisement
"I'm happy what we achieved as a crew and proud of all the people who have been a part of the crew over the years. That list is very long."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.