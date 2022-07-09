Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Elvis exhibition keeps motel rooms full but the sector is still working to recover from the pandemic

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated July 9 2022 - 6:44am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Motel Association president and Julie-Anna Inn owner Kristyn Slattery. Picture: DARREN HOWE

The region's accommodation sector is preparing for life post-Elvis after operating at 80 per cent capacity during the exhibition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.