A PROGRAM designed to help Bendigo's multicultural residents find a job pathway has employed 27 people.
The Growing Regional Opportunities for Work Bendigo network combined with Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services and Spotless to create a pathway for 27 people from Bendigo's culturally and linguistically diverse community.
On launching the GROW Bendigo program in May, 2021, Spotless, who is a Bendigo Health facilities service delivery partner, saw the opportunity create a new way to deliversustainable employment opportunities for the community.
"Participating in GROW has been an extraordinary experience for Spotless and it is great to see so many given such a fabulous opportunity," Spotless operations and environmental services manager Ben Dillon said.
"Watching the confidence of the all candidates grow through each stage of the program, and ultimately being able to welcome so many new team members, has been a great."
As part of the program candidates from Karen and Sudanese backgrounds completed a three-week pre-employment program, to ensure a culturally suitable framework and place them in suitable long-term positions.
"Since starting the program, we have run four group recruitment sessions which have been warmly received and there is no doubt that gaining employment with Spotless has helped our communities to establish themselves and their families within Bendigo," LCMS operations manager Deanna Neville said.
"LCMS highly values this ongoing partnership and we hope to the growth of more opportunities to multicultural communities into such sustainable work ".
The program celebrated its success with a luncheon on Thursday catered by Karen Lady Catering and Jas's Indian Kitchen.
"The LCMS/Spotless partnership is prime example of exactly what GROW Bendigo aims to achieve," GROW project manager Petra McLoughlin said.
"It has been thrilling to see how bringing these two organisations together has delivered mutually beneficial results from both a social and business perspective."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
