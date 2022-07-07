Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo court told man preyed upon his 16-year-old stepdaughter on camping trip

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:19am, first published July 7 2022 - 2:30am
GUILTY PLEA: A stepfather has pleaded guilty to indecent assault against his 16-year-old daughter.

A STEPFATHER who indecently assaulted his 16-year-old daughter on a camping trip faced Bendigo Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

