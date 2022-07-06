Bendigo Advertiser

WNBL: Another new face at Spirit as David Ingham takes on general manager role

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:02am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Bendigo Spirit general manager of operations David Ingham.

NEW ownership, new coach and now a new general manager - the winds of change have continued to sweep through the Bendigo Spirit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.