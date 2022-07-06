Bendigo is proving popular with tourists with three attractions recognised in this year's Trip Advisor Travellers Choice Awards.
The awards recognise business that have recevied great reviews from tourists in the last 12 months.
The Central Deborah Gold Mine, the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion and the Bendigo Visitor Centre all got accolades.
As well as being listed in the top 10 per cent of attractions world wide, the Central Deborah was also ranked as the number one thing to do in Bendigo for visitors.
The Great Stupa was also listed in the top 10 per cent of international attractions with an estimated 44,000 people visiting the Myers Flat feature this calendar year.
The Bendigo Visitor Centre was rated as the second must visit place in Bendigo as well as being listed in the top 10 per cent of recommended visits in Bendigo.
City of Greater Bendigo visitor services manager Jemma Docherty said the team of volunteers and professionals made the recognition possible.
"It's wonderful for our staff and volunteers to be recognised in this way," she said. "To win this award is a great acknowledgment of our friendly and professional team and the high-quality customer service we provide every day."
"Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, Bendigo has become of the most popular must-see destination for visitors offering so many great events, experiences, shows and exhibitions, including the exclusive blockbuster exhibition Elvis: Direct from Graceland at Bendigo Art Gallery.
"Our Visitor Centre has been the busiest it has ever been with a high demand for our services from visitors from across the state and elsewhere looking to make the most of their stay here."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
