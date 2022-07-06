THE Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games dates have been locked in and a process is open for additional sports to be added to the program, while the state government has hinted school term dates could be adjusted in 2026 to allow more children to be involved in the event.
The state government has confirmed the regionally focused games will be held between Tuesday, March 17 and Sunday, March 29, 2026, beginning with the Opening Ceremony at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where athletes and visitors from around Australia and the world will gather to celebrate the start of the Games.
The opening ceremony will be followed by 12 days of competition between the Commonwealth's best athletes across regional Victoria.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan said the government had locked in the dates for the Commonwealth's finest athletes to compete for gold in regional Victoria at the 2026 Games.
"We're getting on with delivering this global sporting event and including more sports will draw more of the Commonwealth's finest athletes to our own backyard to inspire Victorians.''
The state government will work with the education sector in relation to the school term dates that year to ensure the participation of as many Victorians in the Games as possible.
Commonwealth Games Australia President Ben Houston said his organisation was excited about welcoming the athletes of the Commonwealth to Victoria during the second half of March 2026.
"This time of year traditionally sees Victoria's climate at its best and conducive to top sporting performances."
An expressions of interest process for additional sports to be included in the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games has commenced and will involve submissions from international sporting federations with support from recognised or affiliated Australian organisations. The period for consideration will close on 19 August.
In a Commonwealth Games first, Victoria 2026 will introduce a multi-city model that delivers global sport to four regional hubs in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland. Each of those hubs will have its own athletes' village and host a range of sports that will create a legacy for Victoria that extends well beyond the competition period.
Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin said she was pleased to see the dates confirmed for Victoria 2026 so that athletes, sports and fans start to prepare for a spectacular sporting competition.
International Federations wanting to express an interest in participating in Victoria 2026 should contact Victoria2026Sports@sport.vic.gov.au
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
