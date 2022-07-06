The final two weeks of the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis exhibition have sold out.
Gallery director Jess Bridgfoot said it was an incredible way to see out the exhibition, which officially closes on July 17.
"It was popular from the start but no doubt, over the last two months, we saw a peak," she said. "Weekends started selling out, we sold out consistently for the last four weeks and sold every ticket available - even the extended hours.
"We haven't been able to do a wait list for tickets because of the volume of people (wanting them).
"It's definitely the most successful exhibition we have staged at the gallery. It's exceeded out expectations and wildest dreams. We will be sad to see it go."
The Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition was curated between the Graceland team and Bendigo Art Gallery's curators.
"We have been fielding a huge amount of inquiries other institutions that want to take the exhibition but it was developed exclusively for Bendigo with Graceland," Ms Bridgfoot said.
"It's been a rollicking ride but the significance of it is not lost on me."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
