A QUICK thinking 14-year-old girl took screenshots of messages sent to her by a 20-year-old man who approached her via social media, Bendigo Magistrates Court has been told.
The court heard that the online conversations grew more sexual as they progressed and the man pushed her to meet him in real life.
Advertisement
The man, now aged 21, has been charged with grooming offences. He faced the court via an audio visual link on Wednesday morning.
More news: Cigarettes for minors in the cross-hairs
He did not formally enter a plea to the charges, but the police summary was read out in court.
Police prosecutor senior constable Matthew Hendry said the man had approached the girl last year via Snapchat, and then followed up on Facebook and Instagram. The girl allegedly used her webcam to take his picture.
The man allegedly told her not to tell anybody they were chatting. "I'm a hard worker I need my sleep unlike you - schoolgirl".
He allegedly messaged her later on and told her she was sexy, he loved her body and wanted her to "get naked".
Snr Const Hendry said the girl had made it clear at the outset that she was 14 years old and the man had pursued a relationship with her anyway.
"You're hot but you're 14," were among the messages he allegedly sent her.
"Get out of your house and I'll pick you up. Sneak in here for a cuddle. I'll do it for a kiss," he allegedly told her.
The court was told the girl rode her bike over to his house and entered the premises via a bedroom window. He offered her alcohol. She refused and he later asked her to blow into an interlock device in his car.
Records showed that the interlock device camera was obscured at the time and it took 15 attempts to start the car.
Sen Const Hendry said the girl drove the car to a dirt road and the man then took over the driving.
More news: Guns and ammo targeted in Charlton burglary
The man drove her back to her house. He kissed her when she got out of the vehicle and he drove away to collect his friend.
The accused man allegedly sent more messages asking "have you lost your v-card yet?" And "do you want me to teach you?"
The court was told that the girl's mother called the man to question him. He said that the girl had told him she was an adult and had asked him to buy her alcohol.
Police arrested the man and he told them he stopped talking to the girl when he learned her age.
Advertisement
Defence lawyer Simon Pogue said the man "completely disagreed as to when he found out" about her age.
"I note that there is no sexual contact at all," he said.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said he did not believe a custodial sentence would be necessary and said he would adjourn the case. He asked for a psychological report to be done in the meantime. The case will return to court in September for a plea hearing.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.