Bendigo pharmacists have welcomed the national rollout of the Take Home Naloxone program, which allows pharmacists to provide free naloxone from July 1.
Naloxone rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose or adverse reaction and can be administered by injection or via a nasal spray.
Advertisement
Under the national program the drug will be available across Australia for free and without a prescription to anyone who may experience, or witness, an opioid overdose or adverse reaction.
UFS pharmacist Susan Randall said the "fantastic" program was a step in the right direction.
"At this stage we're not seeing a lot of people coming in and asking for the drug, but there is definitely a need in the community," she said.
"And it's pleasing to see that it's not only available for people at risk of an opioid overdoes, but also for anyone who has witnessed an overdose or adverse reaction."
According to the Drug and Alcohol Foundation Australia, the effects of naloxone are to temporarily block opioid receptors and prevent opioid drugs from working.
There is no evidence that extended use of naloxone can cause harmful physical effects or dependence. People who take naloxone do not develop a tolerance to its effects and there have been no reported deaths from naloxone overdose.
OTHER STORIES
PSA national president Fei Sim said pharmacists will be key to a successful rollout because of their accessibility and expertise.
"During the pilot (program), three lives were saved each day, but with wider access we expect to see an even greater impact," she said.
"As our most accessible healthcare professionals, community pharmacists will play a critical role in ensuring every Australian can access this life-saving medicine.
"One dose of naloxone previously cost around $40, but now anyone can walk into their local pharmacy and receive two free doses of naloxone, as well as expert advice from pharmacists about how to administer it."
Dr Sim said pharmacists would provide "judgement-free, expert advice on when and how to use this life-saving drug".
IN THE NEWS
"Over recent years we have seen more cases of illicit party drugs being spiked with acetyl-fentanyl which can cause opioid overdoses even in small amounts," Dr Sim said.
"We are urging young people who use recreational drugs like cocaine to visit their local pharmacy and carry naloxone on a night out.
Advertisement
"It could save your life, or the life of a friend."
Ms Randall has asked residents around Bendigo to have patience as pharmacies work to replenish their stocks.
The program will also be available through non-pharmacy sites such as alcohol and drug treatment centres and needle and syringe programs in New South Wales, South Australia, and Western Australia from July 1, and in Tasmania, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT from November 1.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.