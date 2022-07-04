The Bendigo Art Gallery will develop a new textile storage facility after an $80,000 state government grant.
Among the works to benefit from the storage are textiles and garments from the gallery's Piinpi: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion exhibition.
The exhibition, which was curated by the Bendigo Art Gallery, was also display in France earlier this year.
Funding for the new storage is part of the Regional Collections Access Program that helps museums, galleries and cultural organisations to tour, borrow and display exhibitions as well as better care for their collections.
"Bendigo Art Gallery is one of our country's best galleries and this grant will support the gallery to preserve and showcase important cultural artworks," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said.
The Regional Collections Access Program is administered through Regional Arts Victoria, in partnership with Creative Victoria, Australian Museums and Galleries Association Victoria, Public Galleries Association of Victoria and the National Gallery of Victoria.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
