A SHOWCASE of First Nations artists from around the Bendigo region will go on display at Dudley House on Friday.
The Knuldoorong Art Exhibition will be on display as part of NAIDOC Week from 11am to 4pm until Sunday, July 10.
Advertisement
Knuldoorong - a local word meaning all/everyone together - is made of diverse artworks with some artists using a traditional style of dots and symbols, while others are using mediums such as photography, weaving, woodwork, ceramics, hanging installations and jewellery.
Read more:
All pieces on display as part of the exhibition are for sale.
The annual exhibition has grown through the years into an exhibition that celebrates and acknowledges the talents of First Nations artists.
The first Knuldoorong NAIDOC Exhibition was held in 2010 and was led by a group of local community members including Aunty Lyn Warren, Anne Conway and Trina Dalton-Oogjes.
Knuldoorong Art Exhibition is at Dudley House from July 1 to 10 from 11am to 4pm. It is closed on July 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.