Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Get up! Stand up! Show up! Flags fly high for NAIDOC Week in Bendigo

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 4 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REFLECTIVE: Anne Conway at the NAIDOC week flag raising. Picture: Darren Howe

ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander flags have been raised next to Bendigo Town Hall in recognition of the significant achievements and contributions of Indigenous communities across the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.