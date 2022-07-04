Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn-Murray Water reflects on first half of Winter Works program

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 4 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HALFWAY: GWM staff say a significant amount of work would be completed during the three months. Picture: SUPPLIED

Goulburn-Murray Water is well past the halfway point of its 2022 Winter Works program, which has made considerable progress on several capital and maintenance projects.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.