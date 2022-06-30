Barengi Gadjin Land Council Aboriginal Corporation's board and staff are deeply saddened, frustrated and hurt by the "blatant racist attack" with offensive graffiti on signage in the Buloke Shire.
The 'Welcome to Wotjobaluk Country' sign was spray painted with the words "k*** c****", an offensive term considered a use to incite violence and hate crimes.
BGLC has said a Traditional Owner discovered the racist graffiti on the sign situated in the north-western part of the state.
"Racism has no place on Wotjobaluk Country," BGLC chair Dylan Clarke said.
"It's heart-breaking to see these disgusting words on our signage, and we don't stand for it.
"With the nation celebrating NAIDOC week from July 3, this faceless and cowardly attack on First Nations People will sadden many and reminds us racism still exists in 2022, but it is not welcome, and should be called out when you hear, see it, or experience it."
BGLC has said the words were deliberately used as a call to action for violence against Aboriginal people and it causes damage and revisits past traumas that continue to affect the well-being of their people today.
They also confirmed another sign within the shire was shot at and ruined.
The sign was a partnership with the Department of Transport and Barengi Gadjin Land Council (BGLC) in recognition of Wotjobaluk Country and its significance for the Traditional Owners of the Wotjobaluk, Jaadwa, Jadawadjali, Wergaia and Jupagulk peoples.
Buloke Shire Council has said it stands with BGLC in calling out racism in its communities.
"We support the Wotjobalak people, Barengi Gadgin Land Council Aboriginal Corporation and their staff, and stand by all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in stamping out racism," mayor Daryl Warren said.
"We acknowledge the hurt they must be feeling and will continue to work together for understanding and respect in the spirit of healing."
Buloke Shire Council has said it is working hard in growing relationships with traditional owners and this includes BGLC and Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation.
The council is working alongside BGLC and the Department of Transport in response to the abhorrent vandalism and will continue to support and be guided by BGLC in aftermath of the attack.
To show your support for Wotjobaluk Peoples and all nations, a call to action against racism resource kit is available from the Barengi Gadjin Land Council website and social media pages.
The Bendigo Advertiser has made the decision to not include the words used in the graffiti as a sign of respect to the BGLC board, staff, and all Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islander peoples.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
