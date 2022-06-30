Bendigo Advertiser
Aboriginal corporation 'deeply saddened, frustrated and hurt' by racist graffiti on signage in Buloke Shire

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:49am, first published June 30 2022 - 6:30pm
HORRIBLE: A person has spray painted a racist slur on a Welcome to Country sign in the Buloke Shire. Picture: SUPPLIED

Barengi Gadjin Land Council Aboriginal Corporation's board and staff are deeply saddened, frustrated and hurt by the "blatant racist attack" with offensive graffiti on signage in the Buloke Shire.

