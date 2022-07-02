Lucas Herbert embraces Irish Open crowd as he makes weekend cut

Lucas Herbert has made the weekend cut at the Irish Open after carding a second round four-under par on Friday evening (AEST).
Herbert, who is the defending champion of the tournament at Mount Juliet Estate, has been playing alongside Ireland's own Padraig Harrington which has drawn huge crowds to follow the group during the first two rounds.
"There's so much support here. I almost feel like an adopted Irishman this week," Herbert said to the DP World Tour.
"It's been great with Paddy as well. The crowd out there for him has been unbelievable.
"He holed a putt on the ninth to be safe to make the cut. The roar that came out of them was pretty incredible.
"It feels like the majority of them are out there for Paddy but I definitely saw some boys out there wearing a red shirt yesterday, so I know there's a couple in the crowd for me and my parents are here, too.
"I know there's more than two in the crowd for me."
Herbert's four-under par second round was nearly blemish-free, with the only hiccup coming on the par-four 13th where he carded a double bogey.
Ahead of Saturday night's (AEST) third round he sits 11th on the leaderboard and is four shots (-7) behind leader Jorge Campillo.
