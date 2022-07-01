Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo cricketers test their skills in Renegades Recruit program

By Adam Bourke
July 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPERIENCE: Chelsea Wearne and Cailin Green took on the challenge of the Renegades Recruit.

Two Bendigo cricket products are part of the inaugural female edition of the Renegades Recruit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.