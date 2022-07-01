Bendigo cricketers test their skills in Renegades Recruit program

Two Bendigo cricket products are part of the inaugural female edition of the Renegades Recruit.
Cailin Green and Chelsea Wearne were selected in a squad of 11 players to take part in the Melbourne Renegades' development program that is aimed to find Victoria's next-best talent.
Advertisement
The Renegades Recruit will be broadcast over three episodes on the club's social media channels, starting Monday night.
The squad of 11 players will be whittled down to a final three, with a public vote to determine the winner for episode three.
The winner of the show will receive training opportunities with the Renegades' WBBL program, attending a match-day with the squad and $1000 of Kookaburra cricket gear.
Fresh from a career-best season with Carlton in Premier Cricket, former Bendigo Cricket Club all-rounder Green relished the opportunity to learn from an experienced coaching group, that included Renegades head coach Simon Helmot.
"To train at that high level and to be in that environment was really cool,' Green said.
"It's a great pathway for community cricketers and country cricketers to immerse themselves in.
"At first I wasn't sure about the cameras and the interviews, but it was a matter of putting yourself out there and trying to put your foot in the door.
"Confidence is a big thing, especially for girls, and I decided to give it a crack... and I'm glad I did."
During the filming of the show, players were put through net sessions, fielding drills, fitness testing and an interview process.
"They tested every aspect of you and your game,'' Green said.
"It was a great experience."
Wearne, a two-time premiership player with Kangaroo Flat in the BDCA women's competition, was one of two regional-based players in the group of 11.
"I have an absolute ball playing in the Bendigo league, but I reached a stage where I wanted to push things a bit harder and compare where I'm at with the Premier Cricket girls,'' Wearne said.
"The reason I went is that I can probably bat and bowl well in this district, but I wanted to see where I sit with the girls at the higher level.
"The advice and coaching (at the Renegades) was the right path to take.
Advertisement
"I'm quite proud of my bowling and I was put in the fast lane at the Renegades, and it was unreal to see how fast those girls bowl and I was keeping up with them.
"One of the coaches told me that I could pick up 5km/hr if I adjusted a couple of things, so that was really helpful.
"Batting wise, it's only been the last couple of years that I've really grown in confidence with my batting. The season just gone I batted well and batting at the Renegades there was a lot the coaches could help me with."
Wearne said she hoped her experience would encourage other female players in Bendigo to think big with their cricket.
"A big reason why I agreed to participate in the Renegades Recruit was to get the Melbourne groups to notice what's going on in Bendigo,'' Wearne said.
Advertisement
"There are so many girls who play cricket in Bendigo that could have been in this program and done an amazing job.
"I hope me being involved encourages others to go down and give it a go. If they want to take their cricket seriously, these guys are open to having a conversation about it."
Helmot was impressed with the quality of skills on display.
"It was great to spend some time working with this group of players and to be able to find out about who they are as people, their cricket journeys and why they want to be the Renegades Recruit,'' he said.
"We saw some fantastic cricket talent on display throughout the filming process and hope that all the players walk away from the experience with some tips and skills to help them advance their cricket.
Advertisement
"At the end of the day though, there can only be one Renegades Recruit - and that player receives the incredible opportunity to develop their game alongside our WBBL squad. We hope plenty of people will tune into the program, cast their vote and help us make the tough selection call on who wins."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.