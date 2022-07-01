Mac's return a mid-season boost for Bendigo City

Bendigo City FC has been boosted by the signing of talented teenager Mac Hilson.
The Bendigo soccer product is back on home turf during a break from his two-year scholarship at Brook House College in Market Harbour, Leicestershire, where he is a member of the school's prestigious soccer academy.
"Mac has always had the potential and then the opportunity to go to the UK opened up and he's the sort of kid to take that opportunity and maximise it,'' Bendigo City FC technical director Nathan Claridge said.
"That's what he's done. The school he was at (in England) were the national champions, which got him in front of some eyes.
"I think he has a trial in Hungary and the Brisbane Roar (A-League) were looking at him while he's back in Australia.
"He had some options to go and train at South Melbourne while he was back, but he wanted to play games.
"There's more limitations and delays around NPL transfers, so it was an easier option to come to us because there's not as much rigmaroles around transfers in State League.
"Secondly, he's only back in Australia for a couple of months, so it means he can be in Bendigo more often and see his family.
"He's a great player, it's exciting for us."
A strained thigh means Hilson won't debut for Bendigo City in Saturday night's away clash with Ballarat.
"He probably won't be on the pitch for two weeks, which is disappointing,'' Claridge said.
"I know he was looking forward to playing and the boys at the club were looking forward to it.
"When he does play he'll probably play in a wide, attacking role."
In sixth place on the State League Five West ladder, promotion hopes have been dashed.
However, Claridge said the mood around the club remained positive.
"Everyone is excited about what we're building as a club,'' Claridge said.
"The players are comfortable with their ability to be a part of it. There's a really good feel around the place."
Bendigo City and Ballarat are on the same points ahead of Saturday night's round 16 clash.
The winner could jump into fifth place if West Point drops points to fourth-placed Deakin University.
Bendigo City has a game in hand on the top five teams.
"The last time we played Ballarat we led 2-0 and they came back and drew 2-2,'' Claridge said.
"We're going over there to return a win we should have got the previous time we played.
"The two clubs hadn't played each other prior to this year, but it didn't take long for that (Bendigo-Ballarat) rivalry to heat up.
"It would be nice to get a win over on what will probably be a freezing cold Ballarat night."
