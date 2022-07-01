BFNL: Bloods' destiny in own hands in pursuit of first finals since 2012

SOUTH Bendigo will enjoy this weekend's BFNL general bye with the knowledge that when the season resumes the Bloods will have their finals destiny in their own hands.
A pivotal win over Eaglehawk last Saturday at the QEO elevated the Bloods from seventh into fifth position after 11 rounds.
The Bloods - hunting a long-awaited first finals berth since 2012 - head into the week off now a game clear in fifth spot from both Sandhurst and Eaglehawk and with their record in the positive at 6-5.
"It was a really good win last week and nice to be in a position where you don't have to be relying on other results going your way and having to win some games that people probably don't think we can to play finals," South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury said this week.
"Last week gave us the belief that our good footy is good enough and that we can match it with those good sides.
"We'll enjoy the week off and then we've got a huge block of footy coming up after the bye (next two games against Sandhurst and Kyneton, both at the QEO)."
The Bloods showed tremendous fighting qualities last week to rally from a 26-point deficit during the second quarter after conceding five of the first six goals of the game.
But their sluggish start was bookended by a superb final quarter surge.
Having clawed their way back to a one-point lead at three quarter-time, the Bloods then finished the game off with a four-goal to one final term to win 15.7 (97) to 11.9 (75).
The turnaround in the game from the way it started to the way it finished for the Bloods was also symbolic of the up-and-down nature of their season that has been evident in their two results against the Hawks.
While they beat the Hawks by 22 points last Saturday, their first meeting for the year in round two was a 56-point win to Eaglehawk.
"That has been our year... we play good patches, but we haven't been able to sustain it for long enough," Horbury said.
"It was pleasing that halfway through the second quarter through to the end of the game we were able to play more of the way we wanted to... it would be nice if we could do that from the get-go."
The win was highlighted by a five-goal bag from Kaiden Antonowicz, who was not only a dangerous threat inside forward 50, but was also busy through the midfield and started the game in the centre square.
Also among the goalkickers for the Bloods was Daniel Nalder in his second game of the season after hurting his knee in a practice match.
Best known throughout his career at the Bloods as a defender, Nalder played forward last Saturday and showed his skill in front of the big sticks with a classy 40m set-shot goal from the swimming pool flank midway through the second quarter.
"Daniel had a couple of really big contests that helped set the tone for us and get us going," Horbury said.
"We've missed having that big body that cracks in and I thought he was really vital for us.
"Andy van Heumen and Daniel Johnstone have been playing some good footy for us down back, so it has given us the chance to switch things up and play Daniel forward.
"He has been more than happy to give it a crack and took some good marks for us, had a presence and kicked a nice goal.
"Daniel hasn't played a lot of footy at all over the past three years; he did his knee in 2019, there was no season in 2020, he played a few games last year before COVID hit and then missed the first nine games this year.
"It's great to have him back out there with us."
ROUND 12
Saturday, July 9
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat - Canterbury Park.
Sandhurst v South Bendigo - QEO.
Kyneton v Strathfieldsaye - Kyneton Showgrounds.
Castlemaine v Gisborne - Camp Reserve.
Maryborough v Golden Square - Princes Park.
