Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - HDFNL, LVFNL

2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
The Bears are certainly providing their supporters with some exciting games given their past three matches have been decided by a combined 16 points - three-point win over Calivil United; seven-point loss to Mitiamo; and six-point win over Maiden Gully YCW.
There were plenty of question marks heading into the 2022 season over the Bears remaining a finals-calibre team, but that now looks to be the case given they are two games safely inside the top five.
Now is a chance to test themselves against the second-placed Pyramid Hill, which has had its general bye and club bye in consecutive weeks.
After such a break it always poses the question of will the undefeated Bulldogs be a touch rusty early, or will they immediately pick up from where they left off?
The Bears will be hoping it's the former.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 15.11 (101) def BL-Serpentine 8.4 (52).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 18; BL-Serpentine 10.
2.15pm Saturday at Marong.
Big day at Malone Park on Saturday both on the field and off it.
On the field it's a clash of 1st vs 3rd, while off it is the now annual Annette Grant Memorial Round raising awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer research.
The red-hot Panthers will go in as warm favourites on their home turf, but the Superoos proved in round three when they lost by 15 points - but had the same amount of scoring shots - they are more than capable of serving it up to the powerful Marong.
Outside of Marong's sole loss of the season to Pyramid Hill in round four, the Superoos are the only side that has got within 12 goals of the Panthers, who boast a massive percentage of 300.
Big job for Mitiamo full-back Daniel Mowat on Marong goalkicking machine Brandyn Grenfell, whose tally of 81 is the second most in country Victoria behind only Bambill's Brad Congress (87).
Last time: Marong 13.11 (89) def Mitiamo 10.14 (74).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 14; Marong 8.
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
Tough past two rounds for the Mean Machine copping the two standout sides in consecutive games - Marong (lost by 81) and Pyramid Hill (lost by 35)
The Mean Machine have lost their place in the top three, but have the chance to rebound against Inglewood, which they comfortably beat by 73 points in round three when the Blues were tracking much better than what they are now.
Six losses in a row for the Blues has now made it a tough ask for that long-awaited finals berth last achieved 19 years ago in 2003 finally becoming a reality, yet whatever happens from here, the season will go down as a big step forward from where the club has come from.
Still, a couple more wins would be nice to cement the improvement.
Last time: Bridgewater 19.14 (128) def Inglewood 8.7 (55).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 23; Inglewood 0.
2.15pm Saturday at Newbridge.
After winning just one of their first nine games, big opportunity for the Eagles to make it two in a row.
The Eagles and Maroons head into this clash off the back of contrasting performances last week - Maiden Gully YCW was ultra-impressive in an 88-point belting of Inglewood; Newbridge copped an 87-point hiding off Mitiamo.
With Jason Butty, Matt Gilmore and coach Wayne Mitrovic in attack, the Eagles boast a more dangerous forward combination and look well placed to avenge their round three loss to the Maroons, who will be staring at the wooden spoon if beaten.
Last time: Newbridge 8.14 (62) def Maiden Gully YCW 8.6 (54).
Since 2010: Newbridge 12; Maiden Gully YCW 10; Drawn 1.
Luke West (34) - Pyramid Hill, Marong, Bridgewater, Maiden Gully YCW.
Adam Bourke (32) - Pyramid Hill, Marong, Bridgewater, Maiden Gully YCW.
81 - Brandyn Grenfell
(Marong)
33 - Josh Martyn
(Bridgewater)
31 - Jason Butty
(Maiden Gully YCW)
30 - Bailey George
(Pyramid Hill)
26 - Jacob Greenwood
(Calivil United)
25 - Andrew Gladman
(BL-Serpentine)
1. Marong - 36
2. Pyramid Hill - 36
3. Mitiamo - 28
4. Bridgewater - 20
5. Bears Lagoon-Serpentine - 20
6. Inglewood - 12
7. Calivil United - 8
8. Maiden Gully YCW - 8
9. Newbridge - 8
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Gunbower.
The Gunbower ground gets its first taste of action for the season when the Bombers host Mount Pleasant.
The Blues make the trip north in second position on the ladder and having won four games in a row during which the duo of Ben Weightman and Mitch Bennett have combined for 34 goals - 17 apiece.
The highlight of the match looms as the ruck battle between the Bombers' Jobee Warde and Blues' Chris Down - both new players to the competition who have had ripping first years with their clubs.
With Warde, Down, Colbinabbin's Hadleigh Sirett, LBU's Tyler Phillips and North Bendigo's Jeremy Lambden, there's certainly no shortage of competition for the No.1 ruck spot in the league's Team of the Year.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 21.27 (153) def Leitchville-Gunbower 4.4 (28).
Since 2010: Leitchville-Gunbower 16; Mount Pleasant 7.
2.15pm Saturday at Heathcote.
The Saints have certainly hit a speed bump over the past fortnight.
Two weeks ago the Saints were 5-4 and riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak.
However, they have since copped two heavy losses to Mount Pleasant (95 points) and LBU (126) in games that were already done and dusted by half-time.
Need to regain their mojo quickly or face another tough day against a North Bendigo side that is somewhat flying under the radar in fourth position, but is building nicely for another September tilt.
Assistant Daniel Francis will take the reins of the Bulldogs with coach Rob Bennett unavailable this week.
Last time: North Bendigo 18.10 (118) def Heathcote 17.6 (108).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 18; Heathcote 7.
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
Prior to their back-to-back weeks off Colbinabbin coach Julian Bull indicated the Grasshoppers could be boosted by up to six inclusions for this clash against the Demons.
With the backline taking the brunt of their absentees, the Grasshoppers would have relished the chance for an extended mid-season break - albeit they slipped from first to third while on the sidelines - to freshen up ahead of a six-game run into the finals
For the sixth-placed Demons it's the last of what has been an arduous four-game stretch of games against the top four sides in which they have gone 0-3 so far against North Bendigo (lost by 47), Mount Pleasant (lost by 23) and LBU (lost by 85).
Last time: Colbinabbin 17.10 (112) def White Hills 7.5 (47).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 18; White Hills 5.
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
Another big test in the development of the Hawks against the benchmark Cats.
One of the standout features of the Cats in recent weeks has been their variety of forward options.
Over their past four games, which they have won by a combined 413 points, the Cats have had spreads of 8,12, 9 and 11 goalkickers.
Last time: LBU 11.12 (78) def Huntly 4.9 (33).
Since 2010: LBU 16; Huntly 8.
Adam Bourke (41) - Mount Pleasant, North Bendigo, Colbinabbin, Lockington-Bamawm United.
Luke West (38) - Mount Pleasant, North Bendigo, Colbinabbin, Lockington-Bamawm United.
54 - Ben Weightman
(Mount Pleasant)
40 - James Brain
(Colbinabbin)
34 - Dylan Klemm
(North Bendigo)
28 - Anthony McMahon
(LBU)
27 - Darcy Laffy
(Elmore)
24 - Ben Fulford
(LBU)
1. LBU - 40
2. Mount Pleasant - 36
3. Colbinabbin - 34
4. North Bendigo - 30
5. Heathcote - 20
6. White Hills - 16
7. Elmore - 8
8. Huntly - 4
9. Leitchville-Gunbower - 4
