Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - HDFNL, LVFNL

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 30 2022 - 1:55am, first published 1:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DETERMINED TO REBOUND: Newbridge's Ryan Burt. The Maroons will be aiming for a bounce back win against Maiden Gully YCW on Saturday following following last week's 87-point loss to Mitiamo.

LODDON VALLEY LEAGUE – ROUND 12

BL-SERPENTINE v PYRAMID HILL

2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.