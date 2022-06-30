A GROWING program will match the growth of a Bendigo film festival now in its 18th year.
The Bendigo Queer Film Festival will go ahead from July 15 to 17 at the Bendigo Cinemas with a program boasting feature length and short films.
Festival director Chris Butler said the festival had moved from its autumn setting to winter for the first time.
"It used to coincide (with) Pride Festival but moved to its own spot where it can be itself," he said.
"It started in 2004 so this year is its 18th birthday. It's been around for a long time. The only time it didn't get on was the 2020 COVID year. Otherwise we have had one every year.
"I think we're officially the old regional queer film festival. Certainly it is one of oldest."
Mr Butler said he hopes to see a few hundred people take in the festival in some format with this year featuring more discussion panels.
"COVID meant we had a much smaller audience but I think we are nearly back to normal this year,' he said.
"Bendigo Queer Film Festival was the only major queer event (in the region) for a long time. Pride Festival is terrific now but it is only three or four years old.
"So the festival has always been a strong cultural event for LGBTQIA+ community in Bendigo."
The festival will open with Danish animated film Flee which was nominated for three Academy Awards.
It follows an man named Amin who looks back at his life in Afghanistan before moving to Denmark to marry his soon-to-be husband.
"We kept our feature films but added more panels," Mr Butler said.
"Adam and John will talk about what has happened in 10 years since the show, what would happen if it was created now and what has changed on the small screen."
Writer and comedian Sue-Ann Post, Mount Alexander Shire LGBTIQA+ engagement officer Sherene Clow and Princess Pictures Film and Television head of development Sarah Lang will host a panel on lesbians in film following the screening of But I'm a Cheerleader, an "iconic coming-out film that is now 20 years old".
"People who watched that film, especially young queer women, watched it and said that's my life," Mr Butler said.
Two short film session will feature with organisers sifting through entries from all over the world.
"First short film competition was in 2020, though we couldn't show them then. We showed them at the 2021 event with that year's entries and had two competitions," Mr Butler said.
"This year is its third year and we sat through 13 hours of entries to whittle it down to the two-part program.
"We ended up saying no to some great films but are really excited about the program."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
