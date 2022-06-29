Bendigo Theatre Company's family fun production Charlie and Chocolate Factory has a number of family members performing or working together on the show.
But while brother-sister rivalries and mums embarrassing their kids might happen at home, at rehearsals for the show it is all business.
Advertisement
Among the families working together are mother Lisa and her children Ky and Kaddison, Claire Sexton and her son Oli, Michelle Di Camillo and her daughter Zoe, Mother-daughter duo Jill and Skye McPartlane and husband and wife team John and Selina Trainor who are heading the backstage crew.
For the Kearins, performing is in their blood. It is the fifth time mother and choreographer Lisa has worked with her children Ky and Kearin.
Read more:
Previously the three family members have worked together in Annie, Something Funny Happened on the Way to the Forum, Cinderalla and Hairspray.
"We bounce of each other really well," Lisa said. "But I still treat them as part of the cast. They're all the same as everybody else.
"I'm probably harder on them than I am on the rest of the cast but we love working with each other.
This time around, Ky is playing Veruca Salt's father and Kaddison is leading the dance ensemble.
Kaddison said she isn't afraid to tell her brother off if she needs to.
"He talks a lot in a moment but it's better because I'm not afraid to tell him off," she said. "We're pretty close siblings.
"We all know that we give each other a hard time but we don't ever worry about stepping on each other's toes like you do with the other cast members. We know each other's skills."
The siblings said it was easy to shut down their personal relationship for the show.
"Having the choreographer and co-choreographer and me being a lead, it's very different because you're not working with them as much as you would when when you're in the ensemble," he said.
"So I don't really have that relationship with them, which I think is better because I'm there's more of a divide."
There is also a divide for the Di Camillo family with mother Michelle Di Camillo playing Grandma Josephine and her daughter Zoe who is in the ensemble.
It will be their seventh show together and third musical.
Advertisement
"Our first one was in Macedon with the Mount Players when Zoe was five and she played Gretel in The Sound of Music, and I was one of the nuns," Michelle said.
"This one, I'm in the bed as a grandparent and she's dancing as part of the ensemble. When we've had scenes together I end up trying to direct her and that's not so good."
Zoe said she took to theatre after following her mum around backstage for other shows.
"She is the one that got me in it in the first place. I kind of followed her around the shows when she getting parts of them. So she's the one who inspired me to start," Zoe said.
"I just love performing and I like doing that with my mum and I just enjoy everything about it. The whole community and everything.
"The sets and production for this, they've done an amazing job. This show is gonna look fantastic with awesome designs and all that magic stuff. The kids are gonna love it."
Advertisement
Mother and son performers Claire and Oli Sexton are in their their third show together following BTC's Fiddler on the Roof and Nexus' All Together Now.
There was some family negotiations before auditions with dad and experienced performer Dan also keen to take part.
"There was a bit of debate with this one because Dan was kind of leaning to going in for it," Claire said. "Last time we did a show together, with the three of us in it, we found that a bit too hard because we still need to have someone at home (with our other soon)."
With Claire playing sweet cart owner Mrs Green and Oli playing Mike Teavee, their paths won't cross on stage.
"It's actually really good. We got to one another out and learn lines together," Claire said.
Read more:
Advertisement
Oli said it was nice to have his mum around while he got used to working on bigger productions.
"My first show on the big stage, except for school productions, was Fiddler on the Roof," Oli said.
"So it was nice doing that with Mum for the first time. Then I've done a couple of shows with Nexus have been spending time with Tribe and then BTC."
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the first time Tribe Youth Theatre and BTC will present a show together.
"It's different. I think it's quite an interesting one just to see because of how broad of an age range the cast has," Oli said. "It's really interesting to see. I've never seen a show quite like that."
Advertisement
It will be the last chance for the Kearin children to work on a show with their mother before Lisa retires from theatre choreography.
"This is my last show as a choreographer, I've done 22 shows," Lisa said. "This is my last one because I just feel now that Kaddi's better than me. I'm very happy to hand the torch over to her and know I'm leaving Bendigo in very good hands with a young, great choreographer.
"Kai has got a degree in acting and Kaddi has been to New York for with her choreographing. So I know that they're at the top of their game."
Kaddison and KY know their theatrical interests come from their mother who taught them that making people happy was an important part of theatre.
"Theatre is a fantastic place for families," Lisa said. "It doesn't matter how young, how old or what you look like, people love you in the theater for who you are, not what you are. That's what we love."
Bendigo Theatre Company and Tribe Youth Theatre's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is on at Ulumbarra Theatre from July 7 to 10.
Advertisement
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.