On the go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo records 271 new COVID cases | June 30

Updated June 30 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 4:30am
Greater Bendigo reported an additional 271 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the municipality's number of active cases to 1280.

