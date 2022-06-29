Bendigo Advertiser
On The Go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo records 251 new COVID cases | June 29

Updated June 29 2022 - 6:14am, first published 6:00am
Greater Bendigo reported an additional 251 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the municipality's number of active cases to 1200.

