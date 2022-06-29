Greater Bendigo reported an additional 251 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the municipality's number of active cases to 1200.
The majority of the cases were linked to the 3550 and 3551 postcodes. According to the Department of Health, Heathcote recorded five new cases.
The Campaspe region saw a massive jump in cases with 252 new recorded, up from the 46 on Tuesday.
Macedon Ranges and Mount Alexander also saw large case numbers with 296 and 243 new respectively.
In the last 24 hours, Loddon Shire (three), Buloke Shire (seven) both recorded additional infections.
Gannawarra and Central Goldfields recorded 16 and 27 new infections, respectively.
Bendigo Health has said there are currently 29 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 14 in its respiratory ward.
There is one person being treated in the intensive care unit.
Staff are currently monitoring and treating 147 patients through the Hospital in the Home program.
Victoria has recorded 10,777 additional COVID infections on Wednesday, the first time cases have jumped to more than 10,000 in weeks.
It's number of active cases now sits at 46,010, which is more than 3000 more than Tuesday's tally.
According to the Department of Health, 463 people are in hospital, 25 are in the ICU and seven Victorians are on ventilators.
The data shows that 23 people died with the virus in the last 24 hours and 68.3 per cent of eligible Victorians are triple jabbed.
VICTORIA'S government is extending free flu vaccines over the school holidays after immunity levels have plummeted.
All Victorians aged six months and over can get a free shot from more than 200 GP clinics and community pharmacies across the state.
Two years of COVID-19 lockdowns and no international travel have left people with less immunity, health minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.
"As many Victorians have experienced firsthand already, this is shaping up to be the most aggressive flu season we've seen since the start of the pandemic, with thousands of cases being recorded across the state each week," she said.
Ms Thomas said vaccination against the flu and coronavirus would keep the pressure off of hospitals.
Bendigo Health is bracing for a possible rise in hospitalisations as a new COVID-19 strain arrives.
The new strain does not appear to be causing greater damage to people's health than other variants, at least, authorities believe.
This week, Bendigo health announced it would end drive-through testing at McLaren Street.
People will still be able to walk into the facility for tests.
