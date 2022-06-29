Lucas Herbert primed for Irish Open title defence | Video

It's been 12 months since Lucas Herbert took a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open.
The 26-year-old has made the trip from the United States back to Europe to defend his title at this week's running of the tournament at Mount Juliet Estate.
Upon reflection of the 19-under victory in 2021, Herbert believes further winning experience during the past year will be advantageous to his performance come round one on Thursday night (AEST).
"Physically I have the same skills as last year," Herbert said to the DP World Tour.
"But I hadn't proved to myself that they would hold up under pressure.
"This event was great because I went through a period from the win here through to Bermuda where I closed out events really well which was something I didn't know I had the ability to do.
"Going wire-to-wire, tied for the lead with four holes to play, then winning by three shots...then winning in Bermuda I felt I drew on my Irish Open experience of taking the opportunity when I have the chance."
After winning the Irish Open, it was only four months until Herbert secured his third professional victory, his maiden win on the PGA Tour at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
There's one major similarity between Herbert's two victories last year - both were achieved while battling tough weather conditions on the golf course.
In Ireland he overcame wind and rain on the path to victory, while in Bermuda he tackled "brutal" conditions to finish at 15-under - one shot ahead of Masters winner Patrick Reed and Danny Lee.
"I needed to be so precise with my shots and focus on how the wind was moving around the golf course as it wasn't consistent, it was swirling around," Herbert said last year after the win.
"It wasn't easy, but I had the right attitude, kept smiling and enjoyed the challenge, it was a lot of fun."
As tricky as weather can be when trying to shoot low on the world's best golf courses, Herbert welcomes the challenge.
"I do seem to do well in it," Herbert said when asked about competing in tough weather conditions.
"We are licking our lips when we see the forecast with wind blowing 20 mph and drizzle on the horizon.
"It makes you focus that little bit harder."
One aspect of playing in adverse weather which Herbert embraces are the overall options being limited - requiring creative play in order to land balls on fairways and greens.
"You can be in the middle of the fairway and 150 yards out with no wind and there's probably three or four different clubs you can hit...but once the wind picks up you can be pushed into one or two options of how to play the shot," Herbert said.
"It requires that little extra bit of imagination and ability to visualise different shots in the wind and how they will come out.
"I feel that I am a very imaginative human being and no good with block practice hitting the same shots 50 times in a row, I like the variety and being able to take on that challenge."
The par-72 course at Mount Juliet measures at 7,300 yards and was designed by the Golden Bear himself - Jack Nicklaus.
Feature holes include the over-the-water carry par-three third hole and the par-four 13th where the second shot is played to a challenging green protected by a stone wall.
The field this year includes Ireland's own 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry, multi-major winner Padraig Harrington and several other top players.
Australians in the field include Herbert, Jason Scrivener, Min woo Lee, Scott Hend, Maverick Antcliff and Zach Murray.
Past Australian winners are Ossie Pickworth in 1950, Brett Rumford (2004) and Herbert in 2021.
Herbert will tee up in round one at 11pm (AEST) on Thursday night alongside Harrington and Belgian Thomas Pieters.
