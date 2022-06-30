Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Sheep stud principals say they are excited for upcoming shows in Victoria

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 1 2022 - 2:36am, first published June 30 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING AHEAD: Kate Mathven, Tuerong Valley Corriedale stud, Lockwood, is looking forward to the upcoming sheep showing season.

Sheep studs are looking forward to showing off their prized sheep breeds at shows this year, after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns saw a lack of opportunities to attend competitions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.