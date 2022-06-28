Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Bendigo Pioneers' stars in AFLW Draft mix

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:25am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING PLACES: Bendigo's Emily Everist in action for Victoria Country at this year's national championships. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A Bendigo teenager who didn't play her first game of footy until January this year headlines the Bendigo Pioneers' AFLW Draft hopefuls.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.