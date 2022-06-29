Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

Golden Square Football-Netball Club school holiday program fun

June 29 2022 - 1:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MORE than 200 youngsters have taken part in Golden Square Football-Netball Club's annual school holiday program this week. Now in its 14th year, the program ran over three days from Monday to Wednesday. Pictures: DARREN HOWE

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.