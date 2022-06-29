Golden Square Football-Netball Club school holiday program fun

MORE than 200 youngsters have taken part in Golden Square Football-Netball Club's annual school holiday program this week. Now in its 14th year, the program ran over three days from Monday to Wednesday. Pictures: DARREN HOWE
