Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo hosts more than 40 future chefs competing to be the best in Victoria

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 29 2022 - 6:06am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was plenty of talent and flavour on the menu on Tuesday as apprentice chefs from across the state competed in the Bendigo-based AUS-TAFE regional culinary competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.