Hard work pays off as architects take out top award for design of Bendigo TAFE project

Three architecture firms with a soft spot for the region have taken out top spot for their work on the new Bendigo TAFE city campus at a recent award ceremony.
The collaborative project of Architectus, Six Degrees Architects and SBLA Landscape Architects was shortlisted for the Joseph Reed Award for Urban Design at the Australian Institute of Architects Victorian Chapter awards.
The Bendigo TAFE city campus revitalisation project was completed in July, 2021 after months of work with other companies and several integral parts of the community.
The new spaces feature purpose-built, adaptable teaching spaces and workplace-simulated training rooms with modern equipment that are designed to greatly enrich student experience on campus.
Bendigo TAFE acting chief executive Graham Fryer said this award was a reflection of the commitment of Artchitectus, along with everyone involved in the project, to create a collaborative environment where all members of the TAFE and the Bendigo community felt welcome.
"On behalf of Bendigo TAFE, I would like to congratulate Architectus on this achievement," Mr Fryer said.
"Bendigo TAFE is incredibly proud of the revitalised city campus, and we would like to thank Architectus for their fantastic work on this project.
"This award reflects the dedication of everyone involved in the project to enhance the experience we can now offer Bendigo TAFE students, staff and the wider community.
"We would also like to thank Victorian government for (it's) support, along with Djandak and the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation for their collaboration on this project."
The new design also better showcases the TAFE's training facilities to the community, with improved access to the restaurant and hair and beauty salon.
The redevelopment features strong collaboration from the local community, including partnering with Djandak and the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation to include Dja Dja Wurrung cultural elements and knowledge across the building facade and landscaping.
"Leading the Architectus team on the Bendigo TAFE project was a great opportunity to reflect on the historic fabric and industrial heritage of the place I grew up in," he said.
"The design process was incredibly rewarding, having had the opportunity to connect with the students, staff and community to better understand their aspirations for the campus, which we were able to transform into a human-centered, living, breathing space.
"It's been especially heartening to hear from the locals how much the revitalised TAFE means to them.
"It's incredible to receive peer recognition and endorsement of the project with this award."
The Urban Design jury said each part of the project was thought through and executed well.
"Working collaboratively with the joint design team, client and contractor, this project has transformed what was once a rabbit warren of an educational facility into a new collective space in the city of Bendigo," they said.
"In a transformative move, the brief was reimagined from a single large building to a project of urban repair.
"The buildings and architectural interventions are well considered, and suitable to the robust nature required of a city campus and streetscape. The heritage buildings are dealt with subtlety, repairing where necessary and adapting to suit their uses and thresholds.
"The project demonstrates that through considered moves of insertion, repair and removal, the revitalisation of campus facilities can offer something greater than just a building to its city."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
