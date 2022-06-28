Tickets on sale for Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's concert

Fresh from its first sell out performance at The Capital, Bendigo Symphony Orchestra is now preparing for it September concert featuring the music of Russian composers Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov.
Featuring BSO's Associate Principal Cellist, Beth Penington, the concert will begin with a performance of Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in D minor, Op 19.
Guest soloist Adam McMillan will perform Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No.3 in D minor.
This concerto, composed in 1909, has the reputation of being one of the most technically challenging piano concertos in the standard classical repertoire.
It was the main piece at the heart of the 1996 film Shine, based on the life of pianist David Helfgott.
A Melbourne-based pianist, McMillan performs regularly as a recitalist, chamber musician, and concerto soloist.
He has received numerous awards for his piano performances and has played at festivals and competitions right around Australia.
McMillan has performed in masterclass for distinguished pianists such as Sir Andrs Schiff, Imogen Cooper, Stephen Hough, and Daniil Trifonov. From 2018-2019, he was a scholarship recipient at Melba Opera Trust.
His appearance with the BSO has been made possible through the support of City of Greater Bendigo Events,
In keeping with the BSO's commitment to bringing large scale symphonic repertoire to Bendigo audiences, this concert will also include one of Tchaikovsky's most loved symphonies, the Fifth.
This is without doubt one of the greatest symphonies and BSO is proud to bring this live performance to you.
Audiences and critics alike have acknowledged Tchaikovsky's great skill as an orchestrator and his powerful evocation of the idea of fate throughout the symphony.
Today, it stands as one of his most loved large-scale creations.
The BSO's program of Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov under the baton of Luke Severn will be performed at The Capital theatre on Sunday, September 11 at 2.30pm.
Tickets are now available online at GOTIX.COM.AU or phone 54346100.
