Tickets on sale for Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's concert

By David Chapman
June 28 2022 - 2:00am
POPULAR: Bendigo Symphony Orchestra is preparing for another major conert in September. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

Fresh from its first sell out performance at The Capital, Bendigo Symphony Orchestra is now preparing for it September concert featuring the music of Russian composers Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov.

