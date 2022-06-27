Bendigo Council on look out for more volunteers with new campaign

The City of Greater Bendigo has launched a new campaign to encourage residents to answer the call to become a volunteer.
Council mayor Andrea Metcalf said volunteers were the heart and soul of our community, and now was a great time to start or return to volunteering.
"Quite simply, our community needs its volunteers and volunteer numbers have really taken a hit since the onset of COVID-19," she said.
"Anecdotally we have heard there has been up to a 50 per cent drop locally in people returning to volunteering since pandemic restrictions eased.
"Now we're regaining a sense of normality, every part of our community - like emergency services, event organisers, sporting and special interest groups, schools and op shops - are all crying out for volunteers.
"The contributions volunteers make are invaluable and if you have a skill you can offer or a general interest in a specific area, you will have no problem finding a volunteer opportunity to suit you."
Cr Metcalf said volunteering could be a great way to meet new people and to develop new knowledge and skills.
Some people also find volunteering creates pathways into employment.
"If you used to volunteer and it's been a while since you were in contact with the people you used to support, I can almost guarantee they will be happy to hear from you and warmly welcome you back," she said.
"If you're new to volunteering, simply think of the organisations or groups you would like to get involved with and give them a call to ask how you can help."
For groups, clubs and not-for-profits that want to recruit volunteers, log onto CONNECT Greater Bendigo online at connectgreaterbendigo.com.au to promote your opportunity.
"As the ad campaign says, life's just not the same without our volunteers and volunteering can be a very rewarding experience," Cr Metcalf said.
"So, answer the call and become a volunteer today."
More information on volunteering and how to promote your volunteering opportunity through CONNECT Greater Bendigo can also be found at bendigo.vic.gov.au/volunteering
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
