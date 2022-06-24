STUDENTS from Bendigo Special Developmental School celebrated their 2022 Debutantes' Ball with a night to remember.
For over two years, the students have waited eagerly throughout COVID-19 restrictions with the school's teacher of the arts, Belinda Malcolm, guiding the students to a celebration that exceeded expectations.
Advertisement
The event was held at the All Seasons Resort-Hotel and featured 16 students taking to the stage.
These students dressed to impress as they made their debut into society with the theme Dancing Under the Stars.
There was not a dry eye in the room when the students and their partners were introduced to more than 150 guests.
The highlights of the evening were the singing, dancing and dressing in formal attire.
Assistant principal Dehne Anstee was the emcee for the event and proudly introduced the students and their partners to principal Kirshy McAinch school council president Leah Thomas and Dr Anne Southall, course co-ordinator of masters of education, LaTrobe University.
Want to read more about Bendigo Special Developmental School?
Are you involved with a school? Do you have an event coming up? We would love to see your photos. Email us at: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone 5434 4470 for further details.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.